Burma Says Security Operation in Troubled Arakan Has Ended

The Burma Army has ceased conducting a clearance operation in northern Arakan State, the new National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun said. The security operation had been underway since nine policemen were killed in attacks on security posts near the Bangladesh border on Oct. 9. Almost 69,000 Muslim Rohingyas have since fled from Burma to Bangladesh amid a crackdown that sparked widespread accusations of grave human rights abuses by security forces.

