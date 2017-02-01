Burma Road Project Hooks 1.8 Billion Baht From Thailand
The Thai government is stepping up efforts to boost the Rangoon-Mae Sot trade link by approving a 1.8-billion-baht budget to help Burma develop part of its road along the transnational route. The cabinet backed plans to improve the 68-kilometer section of the road linking Endu and Thaton in southern Burma, for the sake of better transport, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC