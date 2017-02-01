Burma Road Project Hooks 1.8 Billion ...

Burma Road Project Hooks 1.8 Billion Baht From Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Thai government is stepping up efforts to boost the Rangoon-Mae Sot trade link by approving a 1.8-billion-baht budget to help Burma develop part of its road along the transnational route. The cabinet backed plans to improve the 68-kilometer section of the road linking Endu and Thaton in southern Burma, for the sake of better transport, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC