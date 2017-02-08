Burma Navy Opens Fire on Illegal Fish...

Burma Navy Opens Fire on Illegal Fishing Trawlers, Killing One

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Burma Navy opened fired on illegal fishing trawlers that trespassed on Burma's territorial waters in Arakan State's Naf River, which separates Burma and Bangladesh, on Monday, according to the State Counselor's Office. The Navy vessel on patrol sent a motorboat after it spotted eight fishing trawlers between Maungdaw Township's Kanyin and Nyaung creeks.

