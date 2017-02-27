Burma Army Reports More Than 100 Casualties in Mong Ko Clashes

More than 100 armed members of the Burma Army, police and militia were killed in Shan State's Mong Ko during conflict between the Burma Army and joint ethnic armed forces between Nov. 20 and December last year. The Burma Army held a press conference in Naypyidaw on Tuesday where the military chief of staff Gen Mya Tun Oo said that the fatalities included 74 soldiers , 15 police, 13 militiamen and 13 civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.