Burma Army Reports More Than 100 Casu...

Burma Army Reports More Than 100 Casualties in Mong Ko Clashes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

More than 100 armed members of the Burma Army, police and militia were killed in Shan State's Mong Ko during conflict between the Burma Army and joint ethnic armed forces between Nov. 20 and December last year. The Burma Army held a press conference in Naypyidaw on Tuesday where the military chief of staff Gen Mya Tun Oo said that the fatalities included 74 soldiers , 15 police, 13 militiamen and 13 civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC