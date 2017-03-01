Burma Army Defends Arakan State Operations, Denies Reports of Abuses
The Tatmadaw, Burma's military, defended its crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority in Arakan State as a lawful counterinsurgency operation at a rare news conference on Tuesday, adding that it was necessary to defend the country. It was the first time the top generals directly addressed the mounting accusations of human rights abuses, which, according to UN experts, may amount to crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC