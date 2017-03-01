Burma Army Defends Arakan State Opera...

Burma Army Defends Arakan State Operations, Denies Reports of Abuses

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Tatmadaw, Burma's military, defended its crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority in Arakan State as a lawful counterinsurgency operation at a rare news conference on Tuesday, adding that it was necessary to defend the country. It was the first time the top generals directly addressed the mounting accusations of human rights abuses, which, according to UN experts, may amount to crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

Chicago, IL

