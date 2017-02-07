Buddhist monk arrested in Burma after...

Buddhist monk arrested in Burma after four million meth pills, ammunition found in monastery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

In this June 27, 2013 photo, controversial Buddhist monk Wirathu, second right foreground, who is accused of instigating sectarian violence between Buddhists and Muslims through his sermons, performs Buddhist rituals with Myanmaris powerful Buddhist clergy in outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. As the predominantly Buddhist nation of 50 million started transitioning from dictatorship toward democracy in 2011, the rise in radical Buddhist nationalism has taking advantage of the newfound freedoms of expression to fan prejudices against the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC