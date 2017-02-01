Best Western Makes Waves with First Hotel at Inle Lake, Myanmar

Best WesternA Hotels & Resorts has arrived in one of Southeast Asia's most alluring and enchanting tourist destinations: Inle Lake, in Myanmar's Shan State. The new Best Western Thousand Island Hotel is perfectly positioned on the bustling riverfront of Nyaung Shwe, the city north of the lake that acts as the main trade and transportation gateway to Inle.

