Best Western Makes Waves with First H...

Best Western Makes Waves with First Hotel at Inle Lake, Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Best WesternA Hotels & Resorts has arrived in one of Southeast Asia's most alluring and enchanting tourist destinations: Inle Lake, in Myanmar's Shan State. The new Best Western Thousand Island Hotel is perfectly positioned on the bustling riverfront of Nyaung Shwe, the city north of the lake that acts as the main trade and transportation gateway to Inle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC