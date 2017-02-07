Barge delivery for Rohingya aid cargo

ANDAMAN SEA: The aid cargo for Rohingya in Myanmar will be transported by barge to Sittwe after being unloaded in Yangon, said mission organisers. Organising committee head Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said some 200 tonnes from the Malaysian ship Nautical Aliya would be carried there with another 300 tonnes of rice already in Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

