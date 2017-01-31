Bangladesh Resurrects Plan to Move Bu...

Bangladesh Resurrects Plan to Move Burma Refugees to Flooded Island

Bangladesh has resurrected a plan to relocate thousands of Muslim refugees fleeing violence in Burma's northwestern Arakan State to a flooded island in the Bay of Bengal to prevent them from "intermingling" with Bangladeshi citizens. The United Nations says about 65,000 people have fled the Muslim-majority northern part of Arakan to Bangladesh since attacks that killed nine Burmese border police on Oct. 9, sparking a heavy-handed security response in which scores were killed.

