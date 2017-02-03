Bangladesh grants port access for Mal...

Bangladesh grants port access for Malaysian Rohingya aid flotilla

Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman meeting with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Md. Shahidul Islam on Feb 3, 2017.

