Bagan F100 near Heho on Dec 25th 2012, landed on road outside airport
The Aviation Herald was able to obtain a copy of the final report concluding the probable causes were: Primary Cause - During the final approach, the aircraft descended below the MDA and the crew did not follow the operator SOP's. - The pilots had no corrective action against to change VMC to IMC during bad weather condition and insufficient time for effective respond to last moment.
