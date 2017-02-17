Australian Mining Firm Faces 'Continu...

Australian Mining Firm Faces 'Continuous Delays' in Karenni State

Eumeralla Resources, a Perth-based firm listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and its local Burmese partner Myanmar Energy Resources Group first applied to explore a 400 square kilometer area of eastern Karenni State for tin and tungsten in July 2013. The application, which was made through Eumeralla's local Burmese subsidiary Mawsaki Mining Company-which is 70 percent owned by the Australian firm-was approved by Karenni State authorities in October 2014 but still must be approved by the Union government before it can proceed.

Chicago, IL

