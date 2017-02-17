Australian Mining Firm Faces 'Continuous Delays' in Karenni State
Eumeralla Resources, a Perth-based firm listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and its local Burmese partner Myanmar Energy Resources Group first applied to explore a 400 square kilometer area of eastern Karenni State for tin and tungsten in July 2013. The application, which was made through Eumeralla's local Burmese subsidiary Mawsaki Mining Company-which is 70 percent owned by the Australian firm-was approved by Karenni State authorities in October 2014 but still must be approved by the Union government before it can proceed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC