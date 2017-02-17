Australian Mining Firm Faces 'Continuous Delays' in Karenni State

Eumeralla Resources, a Perth-based firm listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and its local Burmese partner Myanmar Energy Resources Group first applied to explore a 400 square kilometer area of eastern Karenni State for tin and tungsten in July 2013. The application, which was made through Eumeralla's local Burmese subsidiary Mawsaki Mining Company-which is 70 percent owned by the Australian firm-was approved by Karenni State authorities in October 2014 but still must be approved by the Union government before it can proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.