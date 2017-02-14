Assassi-nation: History of North Korea's state killings

If North Korean agents are responsible for the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, it would be the latest in a long line of targeted killings by the isolated state. Kim, whose younger brother Kim Jong-Un has ruled North Korea since the death of their father in December 2011, died after reportedly being poisoned by two female agents at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

