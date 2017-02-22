Arrests in the Death of U Ko Ni

Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar on January 30, 2017. The apparent assassination of an advisor to de facto Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside Yangon airport last month has raised disturbing questions about the country's stability, and about Suu Kyi's control of Myanmar's military and police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.