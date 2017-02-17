Arakan State Plans to Complete Border Trade Zone

The Arakan State government has earmarked 1.5 billion kyats of its 2017-18 fiscal year budget to complete construction of the Kanyin Chaung border trade zone in the outskirts of Maungdaw Township, according to a regional minister. The cost of the full project-to include warehouses, trade showrooms, government offices, and transportation between Kanyin Chaung and downtown Maungdaw-could ultimately total about 2 billion kyats , said U Kyaw Aye Thein, the regional minister for finance, taxation, planning and economics.

