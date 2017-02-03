Arakan State Advisory Commission Member Describes Inhumane Conditions for Refugees in Bangladesh
An Arakan State Advisory Commission delegate who participated in a three-day trip to Bangladesh, Al Haj U Aye Lwin, told The Irrawaddy on Thursday that the living conditions for Muslim refugees on the Bangladeshi border were "inappropriate even for animals." Commission members, U Win Mra-of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission-and Al Haj U Aye Lwin-co-founder of Religions for Peace Myanmar-as well as the former UN Special Advisor to the Secretary General, Ghassan Salame, visited Bangladesh at the end of January and arrived back in Rangoon on Wednesday.
