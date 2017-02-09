After Local Objections, Mon State Bridge Will Undergo Name Change
The chief minister of Mon State has said he will reconsider naming a bridge after Burmese independence icon Gen Aung San, after objections from ethnic Mon locals. Leaders from the Mon National Day Working Committee met Chief Minister U Min Min Oo on Thursday morning to discuss the issue of the bridge, which is located on the Salween River between Moulmein and Chaungzon townships.
