After Local Objections, Mon State Bridge Will Undergo Name Change

The chief minister of Mon State has said he will reconsider naming a bridge after Burmese independence icon Gen Aung San, after objections from ethnic Mon locals. Leaders from the Mon National Day Working Committee met Chief Minister U Min Min Oo on Thursday morning to discuss the issue of the bridge, which is located on the Salween River between Moulmein and Chaungzon townships.

Chicago, IL

