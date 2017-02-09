After Local Objections, Mon State Bridge Will Undergo Name Change

The chief minister of Mon State has said he will reconsider naming a bridge after Burmese independence icon Gen Aung San, after objections from ethnic Mon locals. Leaders from the Mon National Day Working Committee met Chief Minister U Min Min Oo on Thursday morning to discuss the issue of the bridge, which is located on the Salween River between Moulmein and Chaungzon townships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.