Advocacy Group Calls for Reform of Burma's Drug Laws and Policies
The Drug Policy Advocacy Group has called for a reform of Burma's drug laws, demanding new policies focusing on the rehabilitation of drug users. "The 1993 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law focuses on punishment.
