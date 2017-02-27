ADB says Asia needs to double infrast...

ADB says Asia needs to double infrastructure spending

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Feb. 8, 2013 file photo, a railway signalman waves a green flag indicating a train to proceed as a man rides a bicycle on the level-crossing close to a suburban train station of Yangon, Myanmar. Developing countries in Asia and the Pacific will need to invest up to $1.7 trillion a year, or $26 trillion through 2030, to meet their infrastructure needs and to maintain the region's growth momentum - more than double the previous estimate in 2009, an Asian Development Bank report said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC