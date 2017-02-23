Activists seek corporate help for Myanmar's Rohingyas

In this June 24 2014, file photo, Rohingya children gather at the Dar Paing camp for Muslim refugees, north of Sittwe, western Rakhine state, Myanmar. Activists this week have sent an open letter asking the major corporate investor conglomerate Unilever, which owns two factories near the capital Yangon, to speak out against the country's treatment of its Rohingya minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.