Animatronic baby London 2016, a mechanical human baby with an electronic umbilical cord is displayed, during a press preview for the Robot exhibition held at the Science Museum in London. The exhibition which shows 500 years of mechanical and robotic advances is open to the public form Feb 8 through to Sept 3. Visitors reach Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok as its abbot, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, has been chosen to be the new Supreme Patriarch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.