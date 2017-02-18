18 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seiz...

18 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in Arakan State Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

An Arakan State lawmaker questioned the divisional government's anti-narcotics efforts in state parliament on Monday as a minister revealed that more than 18 million methamphetamine pills-worth about 56 billion kyats-were seized by police in Arakan State last year. Divisional minister of finance, taxation, planning, and economics U Kyaw Aye Thein told parliament that in 2016, Arakan State police arrested 149 suspected methamphetamine drug dealers-127 men and 22 women-and filed 88 court cases over methamphetamine pills, when questioned by Arakan National Party lawmaker U Aye Thein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC