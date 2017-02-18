18 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in Arakan State Last Year

An Arakan State lawmaker questioned the divisional government's anti-narcotics efforts in state parliament on Monday as a minister revealed that more than 18 million methamphetamine pills-worth about 56 billion kyats-were seized by police in Arakan State last year. Divisional minister of finance, taxation, planning, and economics U Kyaw Aye Thein told parliament that in 2016, Arakan State police arrested 149 suspected methamphetamine drug dealers-127 men and 22 women-and filed 88 court cases over methamphetamine pills, when questioned by Arakan National Party lawmaker U Aye Thein.

