Youth Protest Calls for Mon Political Parties to Unite

Around 300 ethnic Mon youth in Lamine sub-township in Ye, Mon State, protested on Friday against the leaders of two Mon political groups who refused to combine their parties, according to local sources. The protesters took to the streets at noon and asked that the Mon National Party and the All Mon Region Democracy Party to abolish the individual parties and re-form together as a new party.

