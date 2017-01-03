YCDC, Street Vendors Locked in a Lawsuit
Rangoon's municipality officers and street vendors are looking to sue one another after a scuffle between them broke out Tuesday morning, a police officer with the Lamadaw Township police station confirmed. Some trishaw drivers and street vendors did not take kindly to municipal officers' clearing them from the street while they were selling goods by the roadside and on the corner of Anawrahta Road and 8th Street in Lanmadaw Township.
