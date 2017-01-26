What's still to see in Bagan after 20...

What's still to see in Bagan after 2016's catastrophic earthquake

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Cycling through the ancient city of Bagan, towards Sulamani Pahto, the visitor is no longer struck by the great temple's tall tower, its red-brick terraces or its command of the surrounding plains. The intricate stone carvings and railings on the roof of this once-mighty 45-metre-high edifice are swamped with debris; green tarpaulin is draped over the top of the temple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC