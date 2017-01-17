What Do Traders at Myanmar's Stock Exchange Do All Day? Nothing.
Yangon's market, with only four listings, is largely deserted as speculators have switched to flipping used cars and trading currency on the black market; Mr. Zhang's helpful videos YANGON, Myanmar-At the Yangon Stock Exchange, or YSX as it's known, a cable television crew turns up every day to provide a rundown of the day's trading. On a recent Thursday, their report was, as usual, brief.
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
