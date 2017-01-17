What Do Traders at Myanmar's Stock Ex...

What Do Traders at Myanmar's Stock Exchange Do All Day? Nothing.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Yangon's market, with only four listings, is largely deserted as speculators have switched to flipping used cars and trading currency on the black market; Mr. Zhang's helpful videos YANGON, Myanmar-At the Yangon Stock Exchange, or YSX as it's known, a cable television crew turns up every day to provide a rundown of the day's trading. On a recent Thursday, their report was, as usual, brief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC