UN to assess human rights situation in Myanmar

During her 12-day stay, Lee will visit three locations [press release] in the Kachin State where more than 2,000 refugees [RFA report] have recently been forced out of their camps due to mortar shelling by the Myanmar military. Lee will also visit numerous locations in the Rakhine State to investigate allegations of human rights violations against the Rohingya minority group in northern Rakhine State.

