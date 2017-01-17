UN rights expert criticises Myanmar over Rohingya crackdown

A United Nations human rights investigator on Friday criticised Myanmar's crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority and urged the military to respect the law and human rights. A banner is seen during a protest against what demonstrators say is the crackdown on ethnic Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as police stand guard in front of the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.