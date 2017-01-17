UN rights expert criticises Myanmar o...

UN rights expert criticises Myanmar over Rohingya crackdown

A United Nations human rights investigator on Friday criticised Myanmar's crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority and urged the military to respect the law and human rights. A banner is seen during a protest against what demonstrators say is the crackdown on ethnic Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as police stand guard in front of the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2016.

