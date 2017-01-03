UN Rapporteur Blocked on Kachin State...

UN Rapporteur Blocked on Kachin State Visit

The UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Burma Yanghee Lee was restricted from visiting areas of conflict-torn Kachin State on Monday, according to her spokesperson. "She was not allowed to travel to Laiza and Hpakant," spokesperson U Aye Win told The Irrawaddy Tuesday, adding that the rapporteur's team visited camps for internally displaced persons run by the Kachin Baptist Convention outside state capital Myitkyina instead.

