UN human rights envoy visits troubled Myanmar state

The U.N. human rights envoy for Myanmar arrived Friday in tense Rakhine state, where soldiers are accused of widespread abuse of members of the Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority, including torture, rape and killing of civilians and the burning of thousands of homes. U.N. rapporteur Yanghee Lee began a three-day visit to western Myanmar to probe the situation in northern Rakhine, where an army crackdown has driven an estimated 65,000 people to flee across the border to Bangladesh in the past three months.

