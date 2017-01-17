UN Estimates 4.25 Million People from Burma Now Live Abroad
The United Nations Population Fund estimated some 4.25 million people born in Burma now live abroad, based on the 2014 census and projected immigration rates from censuses since 1983. The majority of Burmese living abroad hail from border areas such as Mawlamyine in Mon State and Hpa-an in Karen State and most now live in Thailand and Malaysia, according to the UNFPA's report released Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
