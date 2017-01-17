Timber Production Stations Become Elephant Camps

After the new government announced last year that timber production would be stopped for 10 years, major production areas near the Bago Yoma mountain range were slated to become elephant camps in order to promote tourism. U Aye Cho Thaung, deputy general manager of the Myanmar Timber Enterprise, told The Irrawaddy that timber production stations along the Bago Yoma range as well as in Arakan State's Sagaing Division would become elephant camps.

