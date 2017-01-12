Thousands flee overnight

Thousands flee overnight

Moving on: Myanmar residents displaced by fighting arriving by foot and local trucks to cross the river boundary between Myanmar and China at the border village of Lung Byen near China's Yunnan province. - AFP Yangon: Thousands of people fled heavy fighting on Myanmar's northern border with China overnight, activists said as the government blocked a senior UN official from visiting the area.

