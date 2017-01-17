TCC backs refocus to Asean markets
AMID CONCERNS over the uncertain status of the European Union and unpredictable trade policies of the incoming US administration of Donald Trump, the Thai Chamber of Commerce agrees with the government's plan to deepen trading in Asia, particularly Asean markets. As part of the strategy to ship more exports to Asean, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak will lead representatives of more than 40 private enterprises to visit Myanmar early next month.
