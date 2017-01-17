Suu Kyi discusses Rakhine with UN inspector

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has received a delegation led by the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw. They focused on the so-called the 21st-century Panglong conference next month, the overall peace process, promoting the role of women in the talks, human rights protection, efforts to bring laws up to international standards and efforts to get humanitarian assistance to Kachin and northern Shan states.

