Suu Kyi discusses Rakhine with UN ins...

Suu Kyi discusses Rakhine with UN inspector

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Nation

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has received a delegation led by the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw. They focused on the so-called the 21st-century Panglong conference next month, the overall peace process, promoting the role of women in the talks, human rights protection, efforts to bring laws up to international standards and efforts to get humanitarian assistance to Kachin and northern Shan states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC