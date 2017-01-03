Support for Suu Kyi

Thailand's Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, has spoken for the first time in defence of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who is increasingly being accused worldwide of ignoring the plight of her country's Muslim minority in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Mr Don said he believes her civilian government is not ignoring the persecution of the Rohingya, but needs time to make the problems "right".

