Slain Myanmar lawyer's family considers him a fallen hero

The daughter of an assassinated Myanmar legal adviser says his family worried about his activities and warned him to be careful, but he pursued his work for the sake of Myanmar's people, regardless of who they were or what religion they believed. Ko Ni, a prominent adviser to the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the ruling party, was shot to death at the Yangon airport Sunday.

Chicago, IL

