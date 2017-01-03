Six Adults, One Child Killed by Eleph...

Six Adults, One Child Killed by Elephant in Shan State

17 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Seven people were stomped to death by an elephant in northern Shan State's Mongmit Township on Sunday night, according a Lower House lawmaker from the township. Parliamentarian U Toe Thaung told The Irrawaddy on Monday that the elephant destroyed a house in Sint Kin village while the people inside were sleeping.

Chicago, IL

