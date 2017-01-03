Savings Spare Women From Labor in Burma
Ma Nwe places a rock the size of a baseball at her feet, then tightens the string holding her bamboo hat in place. "I can't risk it falling off," she explained, squinting in the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|6 hr
|Brexit
|2
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC