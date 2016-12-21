Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Vow N...

Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Vow Never to Return to Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Authorities in Dhaka have demanded that Myanmar repatriate tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who crossed the border to escape what they say is persecution, and are now living illegally in Bangladesh. Myanmar says it will accept a small fraction of the refugee population now in Bangladesh, but the Rohingya themselves say they are unwilling to go back to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC