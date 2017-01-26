Rivlin meets with ambassadors from Asia and the Pacific

It's part of the Australian psyche to stand up for the underdog, so Sharma made a decision to look out for the interests of the smaller countries in his region such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Although Israel enjoys diplomatic ties with close to 160 countries, not all of their ambassadors reside in Israel, and even among those who do, it is rare to have all of them together at any one time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.