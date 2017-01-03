'Rangoon' Trailer: Love, war, and deceit find expression in ...

This is what happens when Bollywood biggies Vishal Bhardwaj, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapur and Saif Ali Khan come together for a film! Yet again, the National Award winning filmmaker has impressed us with an intense and gripping trailer of his multi-starrer flick Rangoon. Shot mainly in Arunachal Pradesh, the war romance drama is set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India's independence struggle.While the Queen of Bollywood plays Julia, a popular film actress, Saif plays a filmmaker who is in love with her.

