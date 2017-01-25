Rangoon Govt to Host Chinese New Year Celebrations

The Rangoon government will organize Chinese New Year celebrations attended by the regional chief minister in the city's Chinatown on Sunday, the first time the local authority has officially participated. "To welcome the Year of the Rooster, we will celebrate in Chinatown with the full support of the divisional government," said U Win Myint, who is the secretary of the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

