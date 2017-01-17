Rangoon Chief Minister Urges Patience...

Rangoon Chief Minister Urges Patience During Public Transit Reform

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

As Rangoon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein visited a bus terminal in Ahlone Township on Tuesday, he urged the city's commuters to be patient during public transit network reform and called for greater cooperation from individual bus owners. The chief minister stopped at a bus terminal in Ahlone's Thakhin Mya Park and took a mini-bus downtown to assess the newly reformed network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC