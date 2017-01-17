Rangoon Chief Minister Urges Patience During Public Transit Reform

As Rangoon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein visited a bus terminal in Ahlone Township on Tuesday, he urged the city's commuters to be patient during public transit network reform and called for greater cooperation from individual bus owners. The chief minister stopped at a bus terminal in Ahlone's Thakhin Mya Park and took a mini-bus downtown to assess the newly reformed network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.