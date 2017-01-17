Racism and the Burman privilege: Why ...

Racism and the Burman privilege: Why Suu Kyi's government deserves no praise

Because of the government's failure to address the plight of ethnic minorities, Burma's de facto leader Aung Sung Suu Kyi has been routinely criticised by the international community. Although she is the country's symbol of democracy, time and time again she fails to recognise the privilege of her ethnic Burman identity.

Chicago, IL

