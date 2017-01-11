Qatar Airways Selling $0 'Golden Tick...

Qatar Airways Selling $0 'Golden Tickets' for Flights to Cape Town, Dubai, and More

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Conde Nast Traveler

It's up to you to find and book them, but luckily there are some clues to help in this hunt, which begins for the U.S. at 9 a.m. Eastern tomorrow, January 12. tips us off that travelers from Canada and the United States have the opportunity to fly from one of the airline's American departure cities for an airfare of $0 to any of these "Golden Ticket" destinations: And yes, of course there is a catch. Those who are lucky enough to hit on one of the $0 flights will still have to pay the taxes and fees; only the ticket's base airfare is "free."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Tue Brexit 2
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC