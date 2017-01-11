Qatar Airways Selling $0 'Golden Tickets' for Flights to Cape Town, Dubai, and More

It's up to you to find and book them, but luckily there are some clues to help in this hunt, which begins for the U.S. at 9 a.m. Eastern tomorrow, January 12. tips us off that travelers from Canada and the United States have the opportunity to fly from one of the airline's American departure cities for an airfare of $0 to any of these "Golden Ticket" destinations: And yes, of course there is a catch. Those who are lucky enough to hit on one of the $0 flights will still have to pay the taxes and fees; only the ticket's base airfare is "free."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.