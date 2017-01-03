Public Consultations Precede National...

Public Consultations Precede National Level Dialogue in Dawei

20 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Two days of discussions are being held at the district level from Jan. 5-6, with government officials, political parties, Karen and Mon ethnic armed organizations and civil society groups participating. In late December, the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee , led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, formed regional political dialogue monitoring committees for Karen State in southeast, Tenasserim Division in the south and in Naypyidaw.

Chicago, IL

