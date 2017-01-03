Public Consultations Precede National Level Dialogue in Dawei

Two days of discussions are being held at the district level from Jan. 5-6, with government officials, political parties, Karen and Mon ethnic armed organizations and civil society groups participating. In late December, the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee , led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, formed regional political dialogue monitoring committees for Karen State in southeast, Tenasserim Division in the south and in Naypyidaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.