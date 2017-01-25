PTTGC Subsidiary in Joint Venture with SP Petpack

PTT Global Chemical reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary Solution Creation Company had signed a joint-venture agreement with SP Petpack, a plastic-packaging manufacturer. In this joint venture, SUN will hold a 25-per-cent share, under an investment of about Bt50 million, of SP Petpack Inter Group , a subsidiary of SP Petpack, to build a factory and develop the packaging market in Myanmar.

