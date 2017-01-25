PTTGC Subsidiary in Joint Venture wit...

PTTGC Subsidiary in Joint Venture with SP Petpack

PTT Global Chemical reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary Solution Creation Company had signed a joint-venture agreement with SP Petpack, a plastic-packaging manufacturer. In this joint venture, SUN will hold a 25-per-cent share, under an investment of about Bt50 million, of SP Petpack Inter Group , a subsidiary of SP Petpack, to build a factory and develop the packaging market in Myanmar.

