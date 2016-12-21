President of India's message on the eve of Independence Day of Myanmar

New Delhi, Jan 3 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the eve of their Independence Day . In a message to the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, U HtinKyaw, the Indian President has said, On behalf of the Government and people of India and on my own behalf, I extend to you warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

