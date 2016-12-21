President of India's message on the eve of Independence Day of Myanmar
New Delhi, Jan 3 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the eve of their Independence Day . In a message to the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, U HtinKyaw, the Indian President has said, On behalf of the Government and people of India and on my own behalf, I extend to you warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC