Police Investigate U Ko Ni Assassination Amid Condolences and Demands for Justice

Police searched Chanayethazan Township in Mandalay on Sunday for the home of a man suspected of shooting Burma's ruling National League for Democracy legal advisor U Ko Ni earlier that day as leading figures at home and abroad expressed shock and sadness at the news and demanded justice. Acting on information from suspect Kyi Lin-arrested after allegedly shooting U Ko Ni in the head at close range outside Yangon International Airport on Sunday afternoon-police gathered at an apartment suspected of being his home in the township's 34th Street.

Chicago, IL

